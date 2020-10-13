Vivian Aills Ross, age 85 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born October 16, 1934 in San Jacinto County, Texas to parents Oscar and Ruby Mize who preceded her in death along with her husbands, John Henry Aills and Robert Ross; son, Dennis A. Aills; grandson, Andrew M. Aills; great-grandson, Ryker Ashton Hyde McClary; brothers, Lou and Leathra Mize, Ray and Katy Mize, Johnny and Ruth Mize, Jessie and Jean Mize, O.C. and Anna Mize, and George Mize; and sisters, Viola and Jessie Andersons, Edith and JW Sweeten, and Ola West.

Survivors include her sons, John S. Aills and wife Barbara, Benjamin L. Aills, Morgan T. Aills, Calvin D. Aills and Tommy W. Aills; daughter, Cindy D. Aills Ellingburg; along with sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

