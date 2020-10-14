Elisa Urieta, 56, of Dayton passed away on October 11, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born July 10, 1964 in Michoacan, Mexico to parents Mateo Rojas and Maria Cruz.

Elisa was a longtime resident of Dayton. She loved her family and loved taking care of them. She was always cooking and making sure everyone had something to eat before they left her home. Especially her famous homemade tortillas. Elisa loved animals, especially her little bird.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mateo Rojas, Sr. and brother, Mateo Rojas, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gerardo Urieta; her mother, Maria Cruz; son, Miguel Urieta and wife Yanelly, Roberto Urieta and wife Karla; grandchildren, Isabella, Matthew, Fabian, Sebastian, Adrian, Kamila, Sophia, Angel, and Miguel, Jr.; brothers, Demecio Rojas and wife Bernardina, Nicolas Rojas and wife Norma, Justino Rojas and wife Maria, Francisco Rojas and wife Irene; sisters, Minerva Rojas and husband Virgilio, Celsa Rojas and Silvestre, Maria Rojas, Luisa Rojas, Angela Garcia and husband George, Paula Rojas and husband Roberto and Petra Rojas; also numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation for Elisa will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 16 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.

