John Joseph Hebert, 82 of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. John was born on January 15, 1938 in Houston, Texas to parents Horace Hebert and Marguerite Egan Hebert.

John was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. John married the love of his life, the late Connie Hebert on June 29, 1957. They went on to have many adventures and raised three children together. John moved to Liberty in 1972 and established John J. Hebert Distributor, Inc. He worked in Petroleum Marketing for over sixty-years where he was awarded numerous sales achievements and national customer service awards. He was a humble man who didn’t speak much of his accomplishments, though there were many – including but not limited to: Former President of the Liberty Dayton Area Chamber, Liberty Dayton Chamber Citizen of the Year in 1988, East Texas Man of the Year in 1989, Masonic Lodge Community Builder award, Volunteer of the Year for the Texas Council of Child Welfare, Liberty Rotary Club Community Service Award in 1980, Member of Liberty Lions Club since 1972, Lion of the Year in 1980, Past President Liberty Lions Club, Melvin Jones Fellow in 1992, Texas Lions Foundation Fellow, Past Grand Knight – Knights of Columbus, Commissioner Port of Liberty, Texas Workforce Commission Gulfcoast Workforce Development Board, HGAC Aerco Board, Liberty County CPS Treasurer, Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors, and Friends of Scouting Boy Scouts of America. He was also a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

John was a natural leader and spent his life in service to others. His word was his bond and a handshake his word. His favorite saying was, “Have a Happy Day” – he loved working hard, helping others, going to church and having big Sunday meals with his family. His kind heart and giving spirit will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 57 years, Connie Hebert; sister Rosemary McKeon; brother Horace William “Bill” Hebert; and sister Primrose Kitchen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter Donna Catherine Ramirez and husband Danny; son John Hebert, Jr. and wife Amy; son Stephen Hebert and wife Julie; sister Veronica Firtha & husband Bruce; grandsons Josh Burk and wife Kristin, Jeremy Burk, Daniel Hebert, David Hebert, Ryan Hebert, Christopher Hebert; granddaughters Emily Hebert, Megan Salazar and husband Daniel; great-grandsons Chandler Sanders and Preston Yawn. In addition, he leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to Toni Maes and Jane Diehl for the love and care they provided to John during his last years.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty. Rosary will begin at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM the following day, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the church. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Josh Burk, Jeremy Burk, Daniel Hebert, David Hebert, Ryan Hebert and Christopher Hebert. Honorary Pallbearers are Knights of Columbus Council 3201, Liberty Lions Club and Liberty County Child Welfare Board officers and members: Cyndie Abshire, David Arnold, Donna Burt, Becky Dearmore, Marilyn Gilliand, Donna Hebert, Mary Kay Hicks, Wendell Null and Ena Stoesser.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in John’s memory to your charity of choice. The greatest way to honor John’s life would be to give to those in need.

