Bobbie Marie Spears, 60, of Porter, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, August 3, 1960 in Conroe, Texas to Jack Phillips and Mary Lou Phillips, both of whom have preceded her in death. Bobbie was also preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Spears, Sr. and sister, Betty Jean Huff. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children; Roxann Heard, Randolph Spears, Jr., Michael Lee Spears and Rachael Nicole Spears; brothers, Ricky Phillips, John Phillips; sisters, Rosemary Phillips, Lee Bishop, Wanda Stewart, Barbara Criss, Jeanette Garza, Jennifer Bishop; grandchildren, Cheyanne Marie Heard, Katelyn Spears, Karissa Arledge, Elizabeth Carroll, Hayden McNinch, Jesse Pafford; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Bobbie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside Services for Bobbie will be held at Plum Grove Cemetery on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Jerry Davis officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Randolph Spears Jr., Brandon Miles, Glen Reynolds, Osnel Delacruz, Jimmy McGough, and Michael Lee Spears.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

