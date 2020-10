The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 12, 2020:

Araujo, Ivan – Assault/Family Violence

Clay, Jennifer Nicole – Public Intoxication

Cole, Toney Edward – Sex Offender Duty to Register

Cooper, Charles Jackson Jr. – Bond Forfeiture

Guynes, Michael Stephen – Continuous Family Violence

Izaguirre-Ramirez, Andres – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

