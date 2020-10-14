For the Love of Food: J. Wilson’s in Beaumont offers classic Southern cuisine, craft cocktails

By Keri Elliott, columnist

Upon first glance, the outside of J. Wilson’s in Beaumont is a common ma and pa restaurant. However, once you enter the doors, you are greeted with an eclectic industrial chic vibe. Known for their bourbon selection, the bar is set with just about every brand they can get their hands on. Craft cocktails are also a great option.

As soon as we are seated, I have to order Man Candy! It’s a slow-smoked pork belly with a habanero jelly. It’s on the menu as a sharable but I have a hard time sharing!

J Wilson’s quesadillas are also a great starter as well, the chicken, steak, and shrimp are packed with unbeatable flavor. I have tried many of their main courses but I typically find myself ordering the stuffed chicken breast, chicken breast stuffed with artichokes and feta cheese topped with an roasted red pepper sauce. For a side, their house-made creamed spinach is rich and delicious.









Growing up I wasn’t a fan of brussels sprouts. Now, as an adult, I could eat them with every meal. Their hamburger steak is a close second on the entrée listing. J Wilson’s also offered family-style meals that typically feeds 4-5 people. They are also available in individual portions as well.

I personally don’t have a favorite dessert, mainly because all of their desserts are delicious! The restaurant is a little on the smaller side so be prepared to wait or call in to be added to the list.

J. Wilson’s is located at 4190 Gladys Ave. Beaumont, TX 77706. The phone number is 409-899-8686. The menu can be found online at https://jwilsons.com/

On a personal note, I am so thankful for friends who take my suggestions and run with them. I am even more thankful for friends who help me with food photography.

Do you have suggestion? Want recommendations on how to cook something or what to eat? Email me at kerilovesfood@gmail.com!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

