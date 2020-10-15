Justin Obenhaus, age 47, of New Caney, Texas passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born November 30, 1972 in Littlefield, Texas to parents Terry Obenhaus and Betty Meador. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Virgle and Lorene Obenhaus; maternal grandparents, Dexter Sr. and Ruth Baker; brother, Scott; and niece, Katy Ashton.

Survivors include the spouse, Tisha; parents, Terry Obenhaus and Betty Meador; daughters, Latonia and Harley; son, Jacob; sisters, Candal and Tabitha; brothers, Jason Obenhaus and Levi Obenhaus; companion and comforter, T Mo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Caney Creek Cowboy Church, Conroe, Texas. Interment will be held at Sudan Cemetery, Sudan, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

