Michael Elijah Duhon, 49, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1971, in Baytown, Texas to Raymond J. Duhon Sr., and Dian Carter Duhon. In 1990, Michael graduated from Anahuac High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was in the 82nd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged in 1996. Michael loved being outdoors fishing, riding motorcycles, and mudding at Xtreme Off Road Park. He loved watching football and was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. Michael was outgoing and could make light of every situation even if you were in tears. He was a loving dad, brother, son, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond J. Duhon Sr.; and niece, Sha Shawnee Rose Dunman.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Kirsten Alaine Duhon; son, Kyler Aric Duhon and companion, Shiloh Pippenger; mom, Dian Duhon; grandmother, Christen Carter; sister, Tina Walker and brother in law Paul; brother, Raymond J. Duhon Jr. and sister in law Tammy; sister, Clarissa Duhon; Aunt Enola Connor, Uncle JC and Aunt Judy Carter, and Aunt Brenda and Uncle Wendell Carter; Nieces: Christina Wheeler, April Lewis-Granger, and Ashley Duhon; Nephews: Blake Duhon, Cheyenne Dunman, and Mason Duhon; along with a host of cousins and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Mason Duhon, Jessie Carter, Landon Lewis, Reginald Lewis, David Hatfield, Eddie Mosley, Shay Donatto.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main St, Anahuac, Texas 77514. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 also at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

