Jacques Joe Fisher, 86, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Dayton, Texas to the late Joe Dionys and Elizabeth Rose Mican Fisher. Joe graduated from Dayton High School in 1953. After graduation, he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict with the United States Army.

Joe worked as an electrician for U.S. Gypsum in Galena Park for more than thirty years before his retirement. He was an extremely hard worker and someone who wanted everything to be perfect. Joe was a former member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus and KJZT for many years.

Joe pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, reading the paper, and doing yard work. Joe also enjoyed repairing lawnmowers, inventing and fabricating things, especially out of stainless steel. He even dubbed called himself the “SS man” or “SS Fisher”. Joe was quite the jokester and everyone loved his great sense of humor. He was known for his witty personality by so many. Joe was a loving husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife of 53 years, Florence Ann Neuman Fisher. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Tom Fisher and dear friend Clara Moreno of Galveston, Karen Craig and husband Bobby of Bacliff, Debbie Fisher and partner Darlene Moore of Kingwood, Lisa Finley and fiancé David Stringfellow of Cove and Michael Fisher and wife Lisa of Cypress; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his brother Don Fisher and wife Jean of Baytown; his sister Jo Ellen Coker and husband Tommy of Baytown; his longtime friends and caregivers Bobby McCandless and wife Cindy and Buddy Janecek; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The Fisher family would like to especially thank longtime friends Bobby and Cindy McCandless for the constant care they provided Joe, they could not have done this without them being there for Joe.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1pm until 3pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. It was Joe’s wish to forego any funeral services. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Anne’s Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

