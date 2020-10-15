Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2020:

  • Crow, Kyle Grady – Disorderly Conduct
  • Farmer, Darrell Keith – Failure to Identify as a Fugitive
  • Kirkland, Robert Lane – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Bond Revocation-Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Sanders, Brian Allan – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Simmons, Brandon Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Torres, Maribel – Public Intoxication
  • Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication
  • Zanders, Cedric Demond Jr. – Revocation of Probation – Possession of Marijuana
