Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 13, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 13, 2020:

Crow, Kyle Grady – Disorderly Conduct

Farmer, Darrell Keith – Failure to Identify as a Fugitive

Kirkland, Robert Lane – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Bond Revocation-Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Sanders, Brian Allan – Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property

Simmons, Brandon Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Torres, Maribel – Public Intoxication

Wickliff, Joseph Javonte – Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication

Zanders, Cedric Demond Jr. – Revocation of Probation – Possession of Marijuana

