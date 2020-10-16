Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2020:

  • Averett, Randi Renee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Campbell, Jason Lee – Evading Arrest
  • Chatman, Aron David – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
  • Harrington, Joseph Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Hold for Live Oak County
  • Lee, James Elliot – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
  • Romero-Pinto, Jorge – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and No Driver’s License
  • Strang, Christopher Aaron – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Villegas, Arnulfo Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Wells, Colby Erin – Amended Order

Note: Not all mugshots were available at the time this article was posted.

  • Averett, Randi Renee
  • Campbell, Jason Lee
  • Hiveley, Amber Lashea
  • Lee, James Elliot
  • Romero-Pinto, Jorge
  • Villegas, Arnulfo Jr.
  • Wells, Colby Erin

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.