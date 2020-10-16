Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 14, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 14, 2020:
- Averett, Randi Renee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Campbell, Jason Lee – Evading Arrest
- Chatman, Aron David – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana
- Harrington, Joseph Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Hold for Live Oak County
- Lee, James Elliot – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property
- Romero-Pinto, Jorge – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and No Driver’s License
- Strang, Christopher Aaron – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Villegas, Arnulfo Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Wells, Colby Erin – Amended Order
Note: Not all mugshots were available at the time this article was posted.