Iris Ozelle Parnell, 94, of Batson, Texas, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, Texas. Mrs. Parnell was born on January 16, 1926, in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Fredrick Mathis Sr. and Rose Taplin. In her younger years, Mrs. Parnell loved to bowl and was a member of the Gaysteppers Bowling Team with several 300 games to her credit. She was an ECA Volunteer with Hull/Daisetta Ambulance Service. A Member of Quilting Bee in Daisetta. She was a baseball mom taxi driving the team to and from games.. She loved to garden. She made the best oatmeal cookies, divinity and Mexican candy. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Parnell is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Parnell; brothers, Roy Mathis, Gordon Mathis; sisters, Lucille Robertson, Florence Ellif; two grandsons and one son in law.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles Parnell of Arkansas, James Parnell of North Carolina; daughters, Charlotte Enloe of Batson, Texas, Joy Davis of Idaho, Mary Barnette of Beaumont, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Faith &Family Funeral Services Inc. Private Family Graveside Services to be held on Monday, October 19, 2020.

