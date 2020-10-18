Gregory Thomas Wilson, 55, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 29, 1964 in Dayton, Texas. He is preceded in death by mother Betty Jean (Cole) Mayo and step-father Paul Edward Mayo. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Sarah Simons and husband Justin; brothers, Michael Wilson and wife Vickie and Jeff Wilson; along with other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Interment for Gregory will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Pallbearers will be Shane Fuller, Mike Dean, Sam Dever, and Matthew Jones. Honorary pallbearer Preston Wilson

