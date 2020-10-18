Carolene (Caldwell) Moss, 82, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on Monday, August 22, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Buford E. Caldwell and Flora Bell (Taylor) Caldwell, both of whom have preceded her in death. Carolene was also preceded in death by her husband, William Roy Moss. Carolene worked many years as a secretary for Yellow Freight and excelled at her job. In her spare time she found joy in making porcelain dolls and perfecting her art in being a seamstress. She owned and operated her own greenhouse and made a business selling her plants. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Roy Dean Moss and wife Needa, William Robert Moss and wife Karen; brothers, Joe Wayne Caldwell and wife Peggy, Don E. Caldwell; Grandchildren, Rene Moss, Kristy Moss, Christopher Moss, Kimberly Bethune, Deena Moss; numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Graveside Services for Carolene will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Brookside Memorial Park at 11:00 am. Pastor Wyatt Mericle officiating.

