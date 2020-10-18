Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 15, 2020:

  • Garcia, Gasper Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Kerns, Quinton Phillip – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lara, Samantha Lynn – Public Intoxication
  • Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Marble, Thomas Colon Jr. – Amended Order
  • Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Melonson, Lashunda Gail – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence
  • Mize, Chad Bryant – Amended Order
  • Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Assault
  • Sanders, Kayla Renee – Public Intoxication
  • Talley, Allen Ray – Disorderly Conduct
  • Tizzano, Erick Hunter – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Vanstory, George Benard Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Waller, Michael Elton – Amended Order
