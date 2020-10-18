Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 15, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 15, 2020:

Garcia, Gasper Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Kerns, Quinton Phillip – Driving While Intoxicated

Lara, Samantha Lynn – Public Intoxication

Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Marble, Thomas Colon Jr. – Amended Order

Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Melonson, Lashunda Gail – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Mize, Chad Bryant – Amended Order

Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Assault

Sanders, Kayla Renee – Public Intoxication

Talley, Allen Ray – Disorderly Conduct

Tizzano, Erick Hunter – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Vanstory, George Benard Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Waller, Michael Elton – Amended Order

