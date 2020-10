The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 16, 2020:

Crow, Kyle Grady – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fregia, Luther Marion Jr. – Evading Arrest

Hardin, Patrick James II – Public Intoxication

Hopkins, Lindsey G. – Public Intoxication

McAdams, Amanda Louise – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled

