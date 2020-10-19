Liberty library hosting costume photo contest

Celebrate Halloween with Liberty Municipal Library by showing off your literary inspired costumes in our first ever Halloween Costume Photo Contest.

Liberty Municipal Library is asking for participants of all ages. A winner will be chosen within the following age groups: Babies and Toddlers, Elementary age, Teens/YA, and Adults. Winners will receive a prize from the Library and have their photos shared on our Facebook and Instagram pages as well as in the local news.

To submit your photo, you can drop them off at the library circulation desk or email them to libertymlibrary@gmail.com with the name and age of the applicant in the photo.

Photos are submitted with the understanding that permission is being given to the library to share the photo and first name of applicants with local newspapers, in library displays, and on the library’s social media pages.

The last day to submit your photos is the Oct. 26. Winners will be announced on social media and shared with the local newspapers on Oct. 31.

For any more information about our costume contest or any other programs/services available with Liberty Municipal Library, give us a call at 936-336-8901 or reach out to us through Facebook/Instagram.

“We would love to hear from you and we cannot wait to see your literary inspired costumes,” said Katie Edgell, children’s librarian.

