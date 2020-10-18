James Victor Smith, 73, of Liberty, passed away at his home on October 11, 2020 in Liberty. James was born March 5, 1947 in Pittsburg, Texas to parents Joe Bob Smith and Eva Mae Alexander.

James had lived in Liberty for the past 47 years. He had worked as an instrument tech in the oil business. James enjoyed hunting, working on guns, and knives. He enjoyed reading, collected guns and loved animals.

He was a great father and grandfather. He enjoyed taking the whole family to gather at Golden Corral for a great meal together. Mostly he planned his daily schedule around Wheel of Fortune, his favorite show and wrestling.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Brenda Smith and Nina Jennings and his sister, Deena. He is survived by his children, Leah Jennings, Joe Mike Smith and wife Laura, Deena Tully, and Chase Jennings; his sisters, Joanna Parsons, Debbie Cooper, and Phyllis Barnum; brother-in-law, Bo Durham; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Smith will be 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at service time. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Internment will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg, Texas.

