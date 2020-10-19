Consuelo Delgado, 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on Saturday, July 1, 1933 in HueJuqvilla, Mexico to Placido Delgado and Petra Guzmon, both of whom have preceded her in death, Consuelo was also preceded in death by her husband, Candido Santoyo Garcia, brothers, Aurelio and Apolnio Santoyo Delgado, 5 grandchildren. Left to cherish memory is her loving children; Maria Covarrubias, Petra, Apolonio, Adelina, Maria Acension, Ma.Elodia, Apolona, Santos, Martha Ofelia, Azucena, Ma.Ramona, Santiago and Ester Santo Delgado; brothers, Isidra and Placido Delgado; sisters, Antonia, Elena and Paula Delgado; 70 grandchildren, and 150 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Consuelo will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland Texas. Time is pending.

Interment for Consuelo will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Father Andy officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Consuelo Delgado, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

