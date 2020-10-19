Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2020:

Blackburn, Eric Carl – Hold for Angelina County

Sanchez, Lidia Marie – Assault/Offensive Contact

Soto, Jody Tyler – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Thompson, Nathan Wade – Public Intoxication

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Parole Violation

Wilson, Jonathan William – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear, Failure to Report a Non-Injury Accident, Turning When Unsafe and No Driver’s License

Wright, Bianca Chaday – Evading Arrest With a Vehicle

