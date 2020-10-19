Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 17, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 17, 2020:

  • Blackburn, Eric Carl – Hold for Angelina County
  • Sanchez, Lidia Marie – Assault/Offensive Contact
  • Soto, Jody Tyler – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Thompson, Nathan Wade – Public Intoxication
  • Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Parole Violation
  • Wilson, Jonathan William – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear, Failure to Report a Non-Injury Accident, Turning When Unsafe and No Driver’s License
  • Wright, Bianca Chaday – Evading Arrest With a Vehicle
