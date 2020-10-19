Dayton Police Department named ‘Recognized Law Enforcement Agency’

Dayton Police Department recently received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

Dayton Police Chief and Deputy City Manager Robert Vine

Begun in 2006, the recognition program evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 168 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These best practices were carefully created by Texas law enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights.

These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

This voluntary process required Dayton Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. Beginning in May 2019, Dayton Police Department began the lengthy process to become a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices.

Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review were requested. This final on-site review took place on Sept. 8-10, 2020 and was conducted by trained police chiefs from other areas of the state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s recognition committee for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.

“In March 2020, Dayton Police Department created a new position of Recognition Program Manager, which was filled by Sgt. Kristen Seibert. Seibert was very instrumental in this process and worked with the administration to prepare the department for final on-site audit and inspection,” said Dayton Police Chief and Deputy City Manager Robert Vine. “It was very much a team effort and I am very proud of the team we have and the work they have done to reach this goal.”

Dayton joins more than 100 other law enforcement agencies across the State of Texas to receive this honor.

“Dayton Police Department is constantly striving to improve our ability to serve our community,” Vine said. “This process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of Dayton that its police department is conforming to the current state-of-the-art in law enforcement.”

The actual presentation of the award will take place at next month’s Dayton City Council meeting. The department will also be recognized at the next Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference.

More information on the Recognized Law Enforcement Agency Program can be found on the Texas Police Chiefs Association website, https://www.texaspolicechiefs.org.

