High number of Liberty County voters turning out to cast ballots

Voter turnout in Liberty County continues to be high leading into the Nov. 3 general election.

Last week, Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush said that Liberty County voters shattered first-day early voting records with 1,420 people turning out to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 13. As the week went on, the high numbers continued. By Saturday, Oct. 16, 6,577 people had cast their ballots. Liberty County has 46,247 registered voters, so roughly 14.5 percent have already voted.

The daily totals are:

Oct. 13: 1,420

Oct. 14: 1,634

Oct. 15: 1,579

Oct. 16: 1,944

Early voting last week began on Tuesday instead of Monday due to the Columbus Day federal holiday. The second week of early voting is underway at any of these locations:

Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

Jack Hartel Community Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Liberty County early voting locations have the following hours:

Monday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 23 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you miss an opportunity to vote early, you will have to show up on Election Day, Nov. 3, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You are NOT required to vote in your precinct as the County now has voting centers. You may vote in any of the following locations on Election Day:

