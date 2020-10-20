Dayton ISD lowers tax rate again

For the fifth consecutive year, Dayton ISD’s Board of Trustees have worked to ease the tax burden of Dayton ISD residents.

During the most recent budget cycle, trustees voted to lower the tax rate from $1.27 to $1.1996 per $100 valuation. This is a $0.07 decrease, bringing the five-year total decrease to $0.23.

The 86th Texas Legislature compressed the Maintenance and Operations (M & O) portion of the tax rate, which lowered the rate more than $0.12 over the last two years. The remainder of the tax rate is for the Interest and Sinking (I & S) portion, which allows Dayton ISD to set that portion of the rate at whatever is needed to pay the current year’s bond payments based on voter-approved bonds.

The I & S rate went from $0.30 to $0.28 per $100 valuation down. The $0.05 cent drop in the M & O rate, combined with the $0.02 drop in the I & S accounts for the overall $0.07 decrease in this year’s tax rate.

“While Dayton ISD does set the tax rate on home and property owners in Dayton ISD, the District does not set the value of the home or property. That value is set by the Liberty County [Central Appraisal District]. The Texas Comptroller’s Office requires a tax rate notice to be published in the newspaper advertising the public meeting that is required when a taxing entity sets a tax rate,” according to a statement from DISD. “That notice shows the average taxable value of a residence in Dayton ISD was $122,155 in 2019 and that average has increased to $136,354 in 2020. The increase in the value of homes is a good indicator of our strong economy within the school district and the reduction in the school tax rate shows a commitment by Dayton ISD School Board to do what is best not only for the students of Dayton ISD, but also for the taxpayers of Dayton ISD.”

During the August meeting, Dayton ISD Associate Superintendent of Business Services Tami Pierce reminded trustees and the audience that in 2014 when the bonds were being considered to build new schools, the estimated I & S rate that was going to be needed was $0.438, but in reality, the I & S rate has not been more than $0.3917 and has now been reduced to $0.28. She commended the Board for their sound fiscal decisions to position the district to be able to reduce the tax rate again this year, the Dayton ISD statement continues.

With the completion of segments H & I of the Grand Parkway (I-99) in spring 2022, more growth in Dayton is anticipated.

“With the continued leadership of Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson, and a strong, fiscally-responsible school board, Dayton ISD is in good hands in preparing for that growth,” the statement concludes.

