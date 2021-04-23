Dayton ISD board sets starting pay for teachers next year at $55.5K

In an effort to recruit and retain a highly-effective teaching staff, Dayton ISD is giving a general 5 percent pay increase to all employees and is setting the starting teacher’s salary for the 2021-2022 school year at $55,500.

Like many other districts in the area, Dayton ISD has the challenge of competing with school districts in neighboring counties where the pay scale may be higher.

To get a jumpstart on the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, the District is hosting an in-person job fair on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Dayton.

Principals and hiring managers will conduct interviews at the job fair for professional and auxiliary vacancies.

Some of the positions being sought are teachers at all grade levels and curriculum areas, instructional coaches, speech language pathologists, licensed specialists in school psychology, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and general maintenance workers.

For more information on Dayton ISD’s salary scales, go online to https://www.daytonisd.net/page/148276_4

Other Dayton ISD related news:

