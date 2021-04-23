Gunshot victim found dead in national forest in Cleveland area

The body of a white male was found lying in a ditch inside the Sam Houston National Forest around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, according to a statement from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial call to authorities was for an unresponsive male who was found along Forest Service Road 201, a short distance from FM 1725, in the Cleveland area.

“Deputies arrived and found the victim to be deceased, then immediately notified our Detective Division to come and process the scene,” said San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers.

The detectives determined that the victim was shot once in the head. He is described as a white male, approximately 25-30 years old, with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing brown shoes, blue jeans and a plaid black and white short-sleeved, button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about victim or this crime is asked to call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367 (ask for the Detective Division) or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 936-539-7867.

