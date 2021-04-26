Body found in Sam Houston National Forest identified

A body found last Thursday, April 22, lying in a ditch off of Forest Service Road 201 in the Sam Houston National Forest outside of Cleveland has been positively identified as Clay Heard, 44. The location where his body was found is off of FM 1725 in the Cleveland area.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, the autopsy determined that Heard was shot three times, leading to his death.

Capers and SJCSO investigators are still trying to identify suspects and a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367 (ask for the Detective Division) or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 936-539-7867.

