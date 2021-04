The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 24, 2021:

Austin, Roy Clifford III – Criminal Mischief

Hewitt, Fredrick Allen Jr. – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Perales, Roberto E. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Moore, Randy Scott – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Herman, Jason Paul – Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Driving While License Invalid

