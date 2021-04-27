Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2021:

  • Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, David Allen – Possession of Marijuana
  • Fry, Ashley Lajean – Theft of a Firearm
  • Seledonio, Pruneda III – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Sampson, Jason Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Parker, Dalton Len – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Holcomb, Anna Marie – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ventura, Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Abbey, Austin Lee – Public Intoxication
