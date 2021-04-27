Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 25, 2021:

Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Public Intoxication

Garcia, David Allen – Possession of Marijuana

Fry, Ashley Lajean – Theft of a Firearm

Seledonio, Pruneda III – Driving While Intoxicated

Sampson, Jason Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parker, Dalton Len – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Holcomb, Anna Marie – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ventura, Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Abbey, Austin Lee – Public Intoxication

