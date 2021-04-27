John Henry McCardell, Jr., age 68 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born June 18, 1952 in Conroe, Texas to parents Princetta and John Henry McCardell, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his brother, Willie McCardell.

Survivors include his brother, Kennon McCardell and wife Audrey; nephews, Kennon McCardell, Jr., Jeremy McCardell, Jason McCardell, Derek McCardell and Barry Hightower; nieces, Sherlonda Llorence, Cassandra McCardell and Ruthie Lee Dickson; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

