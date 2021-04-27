William F. Bounds was born February 20, 1928 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to parents AR Bounds and Willie Irene Flournoy. He passed away November 27, 2020 in McKinney, Texas.

William graduated from Cleveland High School and went to University of Houston to further his education. After college he went into the U.S. Army Air Corp. He served in Alaska as a flight simulator operator. Later he made a career with Armco Steel and Sheffield Steel, and was co-owner of BD and J Steel products.

He is preceded in death by his parents, AR Bounds and Willie Irene Flournoy; brother, Ray Bounds; and sister, Annie Mary Bounds Wiseman.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Bounds Ellis and husband Whit; son, Bill Bounds; grandchildren, Matt Ellis and his wife Lona, Erin Ice and her husband Shane Ice, Mollie Ellis; great-grandchildren, Norah Ice, Rylan Ellis, Charlotte Ellis; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Whit Ellis officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

