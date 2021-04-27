Billie Ruth Cooper, 84, of Kenefick, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on December 25, 1936, in Houston, Texas, to the late Herbert and Jessie Ruth Read Stewart.

Billie was the matriarch and backbone of the Cooper family. She was dedicated in her faith and to her family. Billie was strong-willed, yet passionate and loving. It was important to her to remain active in her community, church, and with her family. She was also a hard worker who firmly believed in working for everything you had. Billie was an active member of the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church. She also was involved in the Kenefick Activities Club and a volunteer at the food bank.

Billie pursued many interests, some of which included her love of plants and gardening. She thoroughly enjoyed doing yardwork and strolling through the garden department at Home Depot. Billie was known for buying out half of the plants at Home Depot while she was there perusing. She was also an avid reader and delighted in crafts. Her favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Doyle Bernard Cooper, and her sons Dennis Frank Cooper and Stephen Wayne Cooper. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sons Doyle Thomas Cooper and wife Keli, John Allen Cooper and wife Kayla and Don Alvin Cooper and wife Lethal; her daughter-in-law Robin Cooper; her eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; her brother Jamey Stewart and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Cooper, Ryan Cooper, Johnathan Cooper, Cory Cooper, Don Cooper, Jr., Asa Cooper, KC Cooper, Daniel Cooper, and Shannon Cooper.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating. A graveside service and committal will be held at 3pm, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Street in Houston.

