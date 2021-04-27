Jenny Mae Rodgers, 56, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 24, 1965, in Boston, Massachusetts to Ross DeLozier and Frances Slater Gunn. Jenny graduated from Channelview High School, class of 1983. She was a loving, devoted, and dedicated wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend to many.

Jenny pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for gardening and embroidery. She also enjoyed cooking and canning and her pickles will be truly missed. Jenny loved nothing more than taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Jenny was preceded in death by her father; her nephews Cory Frazier and Eric Korhorn; and her brothers-in-law whom she adored like her own James Ray Rodgers and David Lee Rodgers. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of thirty-three years Kevin Rodgers; her son Ethan Cole Rodgers; her mother Frances Gunn; her siblings Jean Korhorn, Robert DeLozier and wife Dorothy, Theresa Frazier and husband Louie; her beloved horse Sir Galahad aka Banchie; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers Gary Korhorn, Richard Westbrook, Leo Brown, and Raymond Kocian. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Rodgers and Russell M. Flanagan.

