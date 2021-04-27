Bobbye Ruth Irwin, 85, of Liberty, TX passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Liberty Healthcare Center in Liberty, TX. She was born June 27, 1935 int Highlands, TX. Mrs. Irwin was a loving wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Irwin is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angie Hunnsecker; and brother, Ronald Fischer. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, James Irwin of Liberty, TX; son, John Carpenter of Buchannan Dam, TX; daughter, Carlene Edgar, and husband, Scott of Austin, TX; sister, Billie Jean Fischer; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will also be held Friday, April 30, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.



Honoring Mrs. Irwin as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ryan, Eric, Charles, and James. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bobbye Irwin please visit our Tribute Store.

