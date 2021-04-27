Clay Adam Heard, 44, of Cleveland, Texas was tragically taken from this world too soon on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born on Thursday, January 27, 1977 in Baytown, Texas to Timothy Wayne Heard and Pamela Lynn Mason Heard. Clay was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Lynn Heard. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Cheyanne Marie Heard; father, Timothy Heard; sister, Kami Whitten; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Clay will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

