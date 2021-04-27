Shayne Lee Thompson, 54, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, November 30, 1966 to Robert Thompson and Earlene Hewitt. Shayne was preceded in death by his mother, Earlene Hewitt. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Shawnna Thompson, Christina Reynolds; brothers, Richard Nevil, Cody Ryland; sister, Ginger Raby; three grandchildren, Marty and Aubrey Thompson, T.J Dunning; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service for Shayne will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.

