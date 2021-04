The Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 held its annual Spring Smoke Out on April 16-17. With multiple teams entering categories with steak, brisket, chef’s entrée and much more, it was a very successful weekend. The teams pictured all took home a cash prize along with a trophy buckle for first place. All proceeds go towards assisting veterans, purchasing prosthetics for children, and general maintenance for The Lodge. If you are interested in becoming a member, please call 936-336-3739.

