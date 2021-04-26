Dorothy Mae Capps, age 78 of Fred, Texas passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born May 20, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents Justis and Dorothy Moffett who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Margaret Westcott and Martha Green.

Survivors include her sons, James Crawford and wife Robin, Davey Capps and wife Tonya; daughter, Renee Mathis and husband Michael; brothers, William Moffett, Ernest Moffett, Robert Moffett and Delbert Moffett; sisters, Mary Oberg, Connie Johnson and Marilyn Gay; grandchildren, Jack Eason, Haley Hughes, Santana Mathis, Christopher Mathis, Justin Capps, Montana Capps and Courtney Mathis; great-grandchildren, Hunter Eason, Lexus Eason, Clayton Fountain, Hannah Fountain, Bradley Mathis, Noah Mathis and Leo Phillips; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Chapel in the Pines, Spurger, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Chapel in the Pines, Spurger, Texas. Interment will follow at Fred Community Cemetery, Fred, Texas.

