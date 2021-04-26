Tara DeShae Jackson Stoneberger

Tara DeShae Jackson was born to JR and Sue Jackson on June 3, 1969 in Houston, TX. The first few years of her life were spent in Galena Park, living not far from her beloved grandparents. In 1979 the family moved to Kingwood to be closer to her parents business. After a short five years they again moved, this time to Cleveland where Tara graduated in 1987. She and her younger brother, Trevor, really enjoyed living in the county and they both made some good, life-long friends along the way.

Tara met the love of her life, Chris Stoneberger, in 1983 on a church youth group outing but it wasn’t until about 1985 when they actually began dating. In 1989 they were married at the home of her parents. After a honeymoon trip to Tennessee they set up house keeping in an apartment for a few months before buying their first home on Fenner St in Cleveland. While living in this small, but beloved home they were blessed with two sons, Grant and Chase. Then time to move to a larger home when daughter, Olivia, came along. After a few years on Rice St, the country life was calling so the family of five moved to Tarkington.

In 2002 Chris and Tara stepped out in faith and opened their first cafe at the old Crumpled Straw. After a year or so they outgrew that quaint little building so they relocated to their present location. In spite of the many add-on’s, remodeling and constantly repairing something, they have been blessed with faithful customers who became like family. Chris is passionate about serving good food in large portions and Tara was just as passionate about loving on the people, customers as well as staff- past and present. And that’s why the Ranch Hand Staff has been like family to Chris and Tara. Without their help and expertise, the cafe wouldn’t be able to keep its doors open. Chris and Tara have an exceptional team and they also have had an exceptionally blessed life together.

Then Cory Don, Corie and Savannah joined the family and it wasn’t long before Chris and Tara had five “grands”. They didn’t think life could get any sweeter but their love just multiplied when they “adopted” Addi and Kam.

Tara is survived by her husband, Chris Stoneberger; sons, Grant Stoneberger and wife, Corie, Chase Stoneberger and wife, Savannah; daughter, Olivia Scott and husband, Cory Don; grandchildren, Jackson, MaKennah, Bryson, Hadley and Sarah; mother, Sue Jackson; grandmother, Gladys Jackson (Gramby); brother, Trevor Jackson and wife, Lori; uncle, Jack Glass and wife, Wilma; nephews, Bryan Jackson and Tyler Jackson; and niece, Hannah Jackson; cousins, Brad Glass and Amanda Stuckey.

Tara is preceded in death by her dad, JR Jackson; grandfather, Melvin Jackson; and grandparents, Bill and Molly Glass; uncle, Robbie Glass and wife, Jeannene; niece, Hillary Jackson.

To Tara’s special friends – Shelley Brewer, Chelsie Kelley and Tracey Walters. How can we ever thank you enough? You have been a huge part of Tara’s life since forever and never more so than these past few months. Your willingness to do anything, everything or nothing will never be forgotten by the Stoneberger/Jackson family.

To Tara – although we grieve because you are not here, we are assured that you have already found that perfect beach with plenty of sunshine and you danced on those streets of gold to get there. You could not have been more loved!

Visitation will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be at The Sanctuary in Cleveland, TX Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Internment to follow at Wells Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

