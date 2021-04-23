DAR picks six Liberty County seniors to receive Good Citizen Awards

The Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had their monthly meeting on April 15 to honor and recognize the 2021 Good Citizen Award winners.

The Good Citizen Award was given to six high school seniors from Liberty County. Each senior was chosen by their graduating class by demonstrating qualities of leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism in their home, school, and community.

The recipients are: Liberty High School – Citlali Garcia, Dayton High School – Ireyna Quezada, Tarkington High School – Rakan DeVito, Hull-Daisetta High School – Deon Reed, Hardin High School – Jaime Hernandez, and Cleveland High School – Tarik Barnes.

Each recipient received a DAR Good Citizen Certificate, a pin, and a $25 Gift card to Walmart.

The Daughters of the American Revolution or DAR, was founded over 125 years ago. DAR is a national women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War.

DAR members share a common bond of having an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United State of America. Members are passionate about community service as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.

Jaime Hernandez

Tarik Barnes

Note: Photos of Ireyna Quezada of Dayton High School and Deon Reed of Hull-Daisetta High School were not available.

