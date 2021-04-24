Youths reap rewards for hard work at Cleveland livestock auction

Despite heavy rain and a tornado warning in the Cleveland area, dozens of local businesses and a crowd of supporters turned out Friday, April 23, to bid on items in the youth livestock auction for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Days. Held at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland, the premium auction featured 124 items.

A freezer sale will be held on Saturday. Once CLSDD organizers have time to tally all of the bids, an updated article will be posted. Here are photos of the grand and reserve champion items from this year’s auction.

Keilee Day of Tarkington FFA gets a little help in the auction arena from Paxton Condra as she leads her Grand Champion Market Swine before bidders at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. The hog sold for $3,500 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land.

Mikaela Shirley couldn’t stop giggling as bidders kept raising the price for her Best of Show Decorated Cake at the Cleveland Livestock Show youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23. The final bid of $850 was made by Shirley Construction. Shirley is a member of Tarkington Junior FFA.

Darrell McMasters (left) and Chance Ward served as the auctioneers for the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23, at the Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland.

Lacey Tinney of Tarkington FFA raised the Grand Champion Exotic Heifer for the Cleveland Livestock Show. The winning bid for her heifer was for $4,000 and came from Walker Farms.

Shelbie Chamblee, a student at Tarkington High School, took Best of Show in Senior Art and Photography at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. At the youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23, her artwork sold for $950 to McManus Farms.

Kyle Reynolds of Tarkington FFA sold his Grand Champion Market Broilers for $2,500 to First Liberty National Bank at the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23, at Stancil Exposition Center.

Keilee Day made a second trip to the auction arena on Friday at the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction when she sold her Grand Champion Market Goat for $2,500 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land. Day also had the Grand Champion Market Swine and the Grand Champion Market Lamb.

Beth Lambert with Tarkington FFA won Best of Show in Senior Food at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. Her project sold for $1,800 to Martin Chevrolet.

Nate Stoesser with Liberty Junior FFA took Best of Show Junior Art and Photography at the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. Stoesser’s artwork sold for $2,700 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land.

Keilee Day with Tarkington FFA sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $5,000 to A&H Services. The price for the lamb skyrocketed after it was announced that Day was donating half of the proceeds for the sale of the lamb to the Dairy Day scholarship fund.

Madison Parker with Mid-County 4-H sold her Grand Champion Ag Mechanics project, a bench, for $2,000 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land.

Bill Cody Odell’s Grand Champion F-1 Heifer gained a lot of interest from bidders at the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23. The heifer sold for $6,100 to Earthscapes Landscaping.

Laikyn Rich (left) with Tarkington Junior FFA sold her Grand Champion Market Rabbits for $3,500 to Kenneth Willis.

Emma Claire Wiggins with Mid-County 4-H sold her Best of Show Junior Food project for $1,800 to Arthur Woodrow, owner of Woodrow’s Bait Shop in New Caney. The boy surprised the auctioneers by bidding on the item from money he made through his successful bait shop business, which he has operated for a couple of years.

Mason Gerloff of Tarkington 4-H won Best of Show Crafts in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. The wooden box he made sold for $1,900 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land.

Caiden Pickett with Mid-County 4-H sold his Grand Champion American Heifer for $4,500 to Anderson Cattle Company.

Jennifer Lewis, president of the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day board, thanks Arthur Woodrow and his father, Slinky, for their participation in the youth livestock auction on Friday, April 23, in Cleveland. The young man purchased the Best of Show Junior Food project for $1,800 from Emma Claire Wiggins with Mid-County 4-H. Woodrow runs a bait shop business in New Caney.

Chase Anderson with Mid-County 4-H sold his Reserve Champion Market Steer for $11,400 to Ellis Landscaping. The price was the top bid in all of the auctions for grand and reserve championship items.

Emma Claire Wiggins of Mid-County 4-H sold her Reserve Champion Exotic Heifer for $4,400 to Dusty Gatlin.

Dane Fitzgerald (center) of Hardin Junior FFA sold his Reserve Champion Market Broilers for $2,500 to FLNB.

Morgan Abbott of Tarkington 4-H had the Reserve Champion Market Goat the the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. She sold the goat for $4,200 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land, Amco and Donald Burton Construction. Besides raising champion livestock animals, Abbott is an expert marksman and plans to join the U.S. Navy after she graduates.

Layton Day of Tarkington FFA sold his reserve Champion Market Lamb for $3,000 to Martin Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram.

Preslee Brooks created a bench with rustic charm for her project for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day. Brooks, a member of Plum Grove 4-H, won Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics for her bench. It sold for $3,000 to Elite Concrete.

Riley Bautsch of Mid-County 4-H sold his Reserve Champion F-1 Heifer for $4,000 to Burton Construction.

Lindsey Tinney of Tarkington FFA sold her Reserve Champion Market Rabbits for $2,100 to Trey Harris with Colony Ridge Land.

Fiona Joseph leads her Reserve Champion American Heifer into the auction arena at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. The heifer sold for $5,400 to Dana Industrial Group. Joseph is a member of Hardin FFA.

The Reserve Champion Market Swine sold for $3,700 to Martin Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram. The hog was raised by Chloe Jarvis with Tarkington Junior FFA.

