Youths reap rewards for hard work at Cleveland livestock auction

Despite heavy rain and a tornado warning in the Cleveland area, dozens of local businesses and a crowd of supporters turned out Friday, April 23, to bid on items in the youth livestock auction for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Days. Held at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland, the premium auction featured 124 items.
A freezer sale will be held on Saturday. Once CLSDD organizers have time to tally all of the bids, an updated article will be posted. Here are photos of the grand and reserve champion items from this year’s auction.