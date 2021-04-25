Tracy Landru Peterson, 74, of Dayton, passed peacefully from this life on April 19, 2021 in Houston Tx. He was surrounded with love. By his side was his wife of 26 years and his children. Tracy was born Nov. 2, 1946 in Liberty Tx. to parents Richard Landru Peterson and Fannie Ruth Kellow Peterson.

Tracy was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton Schools graduating in 1966. He was active in Dayton Leather Poppers in the early 60’s as well as rodeoing and showing animals. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Airforce from 1966 to 1970 as an aircraft mechanic. He worked for and retired from Exxon Mobil Hull underground storage with 20+ years of service.

Through the years Tracy was a rice farmer and a rancher. He was a carpenter and enjoyed building furniture. He was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club and of the NRA and a former member of the American Legion.

Tracy was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Terri Stone Peterson; children Shannon Espinoza, Jennifer Junaitis and husband Dallas, Joshua Peterson, Gabriel Peterson and fiancé Taylor Rutherford; grandchildren, Hannah Mifflin, Olivia Espinoza, Zachary Junaitis, Landon Peterson, Caidence Peterson and “Baby P” on the way, sister Gwen Lunceford; J.E Peterson and wife Brenda; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends

A private family graveside ceremony will be held under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

