Nola W. Ford, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born December 23, 1933 in Houston, Texas to parents Harry Leon and Hattie Leoma Spangler who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jimmy Donald Ford; brother, Harry “Buster” Spangler; daughter, Deborah Gossett; and grandson, Hans Wagner.

Survivors include her daughter, Carlotta Ford; sons, Mike Ford and wife Debbie, Darrell Ford and wife Julie, and Scott Ford and wife Diana; brother, Robert L. Spangler and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Christina, Ashley, Josh, Jessica, Alexandra, Mallory, Mackenzie, and Heather; 16 great-grandchildren; nephew and nieces; Rob Spangler, Kathy Parks and Marisa Hunt; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cleveland with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., and interment following at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

