Danny Thomas Moffett, 60, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Pasadena. Danny was born December 23, 1960, in Downey, California to parents Walter Samuel Moffett and Mary Etta Bell Moffett.

Danny had lived in Dayton for 7 years and was a former resident of Oceanside and San Diego, California. He was a bus driver for Dayton Independent School District and Liberty Independent School District. He had also drove city buses in Oceanside. He enjoyed fishing and going to the gun range.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judy Kay Moffett. He is survived by his sons, Brent Moffett and Cooper Moffett; his daughter, Summer Moffett; brothers, Walter Moffett and wife Patricia and Richard Moffett; his sister, Brenda Moffett; one grandchild and niece, Michelle Moffett.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

