Randy Joe Lee, 61, of Batson, TX passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Liberty – Dayton Regional Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1960, in Grant County, WA to August Jerald Lee and Sherry L. Veazey. Mr. Lee was a Tugboat Captain for Gaudet Towing. He loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, and especially loved playing a game of pool. Mr. Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Lee is preceded in death by his father, August Jerald Lee. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sherry Lee Veazey; brother, Joel Lee, and wife, Brenda of Westlake, LA; sister, Penny Veazey of Hammond, LA; a host of a loving family, Savannah Hebert, Glennward Smith Jr., David Belanger Jr., Mason Belanger, and Kyle Mire.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:00 P.M at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held also on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at Guedry cemetery

Honoring Mr. Lee as pallbearers will be Joey Vanbrocklin, Joel Lee, Donald Legnon, Michael Payne, and Joshua Broussard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

