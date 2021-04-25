Robert Gene Nelson, 71, of Coldspring, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, April 18, 1950 in Knoxville, Tennessee to James Washington Nelson and Erma Nadine (Gentry) Nelson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Robert was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward D. Nelson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Anita Nelson; son, Benjamin Nelson and wife Tommi; sister, Sandra Kay Latham and husband Robert; grandson, Nathan Nelson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

