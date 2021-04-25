Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2021:

Clevenger, Terry Glynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated

Smith, Kayla Nichole – False Report to Police

Knight, Johnny Dean – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Guillen, Bryant Navarette – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Windham, Teri Renae – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property

Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Burkett, Danny Spyridon – Criminal Mischief

Mouton, Kerrie Lee – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Vaughan, Justin Dolph – Driving While Intoxicated

Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Burglary of a Building

Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Theft of a Motor Vehicle

