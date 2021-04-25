Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2021:

  • Clevenger, Terry Glynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Smith, Kayla Nichole – False Report to Police
  • Knight, Johnny Dean – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Guillen, Bryant Navarette – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Windham, Teri Renae – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
  • Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Burkett, Danny Spyridon – Criminal Mischief
  • Mouton, Kerrie Lee – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Vaughan, Justin Dolph – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Burglary of a Building
  • Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Theft of a Motor Vehicle
