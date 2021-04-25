Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 22, 2021:
- Clevenger, Terry Glynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
- Smith, Kayla Nichole – False Report to Police
- Knight, Johnny Dean – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Guillen, Bryant Navarette – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Windham, Teri Renae – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
- Vaughn, Robert Dale Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Burkett, Danny Spyridon – Criminal Mischief
- Mouton, Kerrie Lee – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Vaughan, Justin Dolph – Driving While Intoxicated
- Kirchner, Justin Lloyd – Burglary of a Building
- Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Theft of a Motor Vehicle