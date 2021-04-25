Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2021:
- Nicholas, Brandon Michael – Speeding and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Rojas, Samuel Isac – Public Intoxication
- Cervantez, Juan Manuel – Assault/Family Violence
- Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Criminal Trespassing
- Daigle, Quenton John – Burglary of a Building and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Daniel Stephen – Evading Arrest or Detention, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
- Lankford, Billie Ray Jr. – Criminal Mischief