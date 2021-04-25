Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2021:

  • Nicholas, Brandon Michael – Speeding and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Rojas, Samuel Isac – Public Intoxication
  • Cervantez, Juan Manuel – Assault/Family Violence
  • Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Criminal Trespassing
  • Daigle, Quenton John – Burglary of a Building and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Daniel Stephen – Evading Arrest or Detention, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lankford, Billie Ray Jr. – Criminal Mischief
