Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 23, 2021:

Nicholas, Brandon Michael – Speeding and Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Rojas, Samuel Isac – Public Intoxication

Cervantez, Juan Manuel – Assault/Family Violence

Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Criminal Trespassing

Daigle, Quenton John – Burglary of a Building and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Daniel Stephen – Evading Arrest or Detention, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated

Lankford, Billie Ray Jr. – Criminal Mischief

