New physicians assistant joins Firm Foundations

There is a new face at Firm Foundations in Liberty. On April 19, Maria Sanchez, PA-C, joined the medical staff and is seeing patients alongside Brandon K. Smith, PA-C, and Mary Poston, PA-C.

“As a Liberty County resident for over 30 years, it has been a pleasure to serve as a physician assistant in the surrounding communities. Almost 20 years ago, I started practicing medicine in Cleveland, Texas, working at a pediatric clinic for almost five years. Later I ventured into the Humble/Houston area and continued working in pediatrics but found myself eventually back in the Dayton/Chambers County area practicing family medicine closer to home,” Sanchez said.

When she recently was given the opportunity to return to Liberty and practice with Smith and Poston, two fellow alumni from UTMB School of Medicine, she took it.

Sanchez wants patients to know she is an easygoing, ordinary citizen, whose hobbies include gardening, baking and spending time with her family.

“My current goals are to live a healthy life, serve others and grow spiritually, and that is precisely the reason I am looking forward to working at Firm Foundations and hope to see you and your family soon,” she said.

Firm Foundations is located at 1201 N. Travis St., Liberty. For more information, call 936-34-8800.

