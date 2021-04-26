Florence Ricks Higginbotham, 87, of Dayton passed away on April 23, 2021. Florence was born April 22, 1934 in Cleburn, Texas to parents Bonnie L. Ricks and Ada Blan Bryant Ricks.

Florence had been a resident of Dayton since 1952. She and her husband Harold raised there three children in Dayton where she had been a member of the First Baptist Church. Florence worked as a nurse for many years. She loved her family and supported them in all their activities through the years. She continued with her grandchildren which she dearly loved.

Mrs. Higginbotham was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harold Higginbotham; her sister Margaret Neuman and her brother Terry Lee Ricks. She is survived by her sons, Marshall Brady Higginbotham, II and wife Charlene and Terry Lee Higginbotham and wife Lanell; her daughter, Suzy Higginbotham Ratcliff and husband Toby; her sisters, Mildred Bryant and husband Terry and Lou Ellen Lirrette; nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services for Florence will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denny Wells and Rev. Toby Ratcliff officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

