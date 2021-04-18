Brooks crowned 2021 rodeo queen for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day

Saturday, April 17, was a crowning moment for Cleveland teen Marlee Brooks as she was named the 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen.

Brooks, the daughter of Bryan and Amanda Brooks, is a junior at Cleveland High School. She follows the reign of outgoing rodeo queen Haley Crowson, who was crowned in April 2019 and continued to serve until Saturday’s CLSDD events at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. Crowson’s term was unexpectedly extended last year when rodeo events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As rodeo queen, Brooks will receive a $2,500 scholarship, saddle, crown, sash, engraved Case knife, Twisted X boots donated by Randy’s Boot and Saddle Repair, earrings from Hardin Harness, gift certificate from Lonestar Cleaners and a cosmetic kit from Angela Lewis.

Brooks was one of five young ladies vying for the title. The court included Maci Collins of Hardin and Allison Havard, Pennie Heflin and Hana Lindsay, all of Tarkington. All of the contestants were awarded a scholarship for taking part in the contest.

Ally Havard, a rodeo queen contestant in the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day, is seen in silhouette as she holds the U.S. flag before the crowning ceremony for the 2021 rodeo queen on Saturday, April 17.

“These girls have been out working and promoting this organization through the sale of pecans, raffle tickets and sponsorships. We would like to thank each and every person that bought pecans, raffle tickets or stepped up to sponsor this competition. Without the support of these people, this would not be possible,” said Cory Anderson, who acted as emcee of the CLSDD festivities on Saturday.

Each contestant also received a T-shirt donated by Creations by Gray’s/Miss Natalie Gray. Second, third and fourth runner-ups received feed buckets from Cannon’s Farm and Ranch, lead ropes and earrings from Hardin Harness, a gift certificate from Lonestar Cleaners, gift cards to Sonic, Taco Bell, Whataburger and Chick-Fil-A donated by the outgoing queen Haley Crowson, and cosmetics and jewelry donated by Angela Lewis and the Miss PCYRA Queen Kyra Lewis.

The second runner-up for queen was Allison Havard. For this win, she received a $500 scholarship and a pair of spurs and spur straps.

Maci Collins was the first runner-up. She received a $1,500 scholarship, a pair of Twisted X boots donated by Randy’s Boot and Saddle Repair, and a custom saddle pad donated by Hardin Harness.

Other awards presented included Most Photogenic and Horsemanship awards to Allison Havard, Miss Congeniality to Hanna Lindsey, and Best Speech and Written Test to Maci Collins.

Haley Crowson (left) joins Chelene Barrett to award prizes to the candidates for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen on Friday, April 17, at Stancil Exposition Center.

Pennie Heflin won the People’s Choice Award during the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen contest announcements on Saturday, April 17, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. For the honor, Heflin, a freshman at Tarkington High School, received a $50 gift card from Bailey’s BBQ in Cleveland. Pictured presenting the prize is outgoing rodeo queen, Haley Crowson (right).

Contestants for the 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen line up to enter the Stancil Exposition Center arena on Saturday, April 17.

Haley Crowson takes her final ride as Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen on Saturday, April 17, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. Crowson served two years as rodeo queen after last year’s events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ally Havard was picked as Most Photogenic during the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen contest. For the win, she received a picture frame and photo from Sunshine Photography. Havard also won the Horsemanship award, for which she received a $100 cash scholarship from the 2018 CLSDD Rodeo Queen, Cheyanne Barrett (not pictured). Making the presentation on Saturday was the 2019-2020 rodeo queen, Haley Crowson (right).

Maci Collins (left) was selected as the winner in the Speech category of the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen on Saturday, April 17. She received a $250 cash scholarship from outgoing rodeo queen, Haley Crowson (right), in memory of Crowson’s grandmother, Diane Reaves. Collins also won for Written Test and received a bracelet and earrings from The Crossing Spot Coffee Shop in Cleveland.

The Miss Congeniality award went to Hanna Lindsey, a freshman at Tarkington High School. The award was presented by Kristi Hogan (right) on Saturday, April 17, at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland.

The 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen Marlee Brooks (left) receives some assistance in fitting her crown onto her cowgirl hat from outgoing rodeo queen Haley Crowson on Saturday, April 17, at the Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland.

The 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen Marlee Brooks puts on her sash with the help of outgoing rodeo queen Haley Crowson on Saturday, April 17.

Marlee Brooks takes a lap around Stancil Exposition Center on Saturday, April 17, after being crowned as the 2021 Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen.

Cory Anderson was the announcer for Saturday’s events for Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day.

CLSDD events continue this week with livestock shows and youth livestock auctions. Here’s the schedule for this coming week:

APRIL 19, 2021

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Welding Competition Registration

8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Welding Competition Safety Meeting

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Welding Competition

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Stalls open for set up

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Vendor Move In

12 p.m. – Deadline for all Breeding Entries to be received (no late entries will be accepted after this date)

12 p.m. – Rabbit Check-in – Market Show to begin as soon as judge is ready

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Home Economics Check-in

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Horse Show Check-in

1:30 p.m. – Horse Show Starts

2 p.m. – Breeding Rabbit Show to follow immediately after Market

APRIL 20, 2021

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

9 a.m. – Market Swine Start arriving must be in place by 5:00 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Market Goat & Lamb Weigh-in

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Judging of Home Economics

11 a.m. – Market Lamb / Market Goat to follow

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Market Swine Weigh-in

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Market Steer & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in

APRIL 21, 2021

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Check-in of Market Broilers

8 a.m. – Market Broiler Judging

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic Check-In

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

10 a.m. – Judging of Ag. Mechanics

10 a.m. – Deadline to remove all non-sale Home Economics Entries

6 p.m. – Market Swine Show

10 p.m. – Deadline/release for removal of all non-sale Broilers, Market Swine, Lambs and Goats

APRIL 22, 2021

7 – 8 a.m. – Breeding Swine Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Numbers)

10 a.m. – Breeding Swine Show

3 p.m. Deadline for all Breeding Swine to be removed from grounds

4 p.m. – Commercial Heifer Show, Market Steer Show to follow

7 p.m. – Deadline for registering and/or removing Animals from Auction/Sale

APRIL 23, 2021

7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Livestock Judging Registration

8 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest

3 p.m. – Youth Auction Meeting

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buyer’s Appreciation Dinner

7 p.m. – Youth Auction

APRIL 24, 2020

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Breeding Beef Check-in

8 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show Begins

9:30 a.m. – Freezer Sale Check In

10 a.m. – Freezer Sale

3 p.m. – All remaining livestock and Vendor Booths must be removed from the grounds.

